Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two women had to go to hospital.

A man has been given a prison sentence after he knocked two women to the ground after stealing a leg of lamb from a shop freezer and then trying to flee the premises.

Stephen Jack Thomas Wray, of no fixed abode, had grabbed the joint of meat from a freezer in an Iceland store in Peterlee town centre at around 3pm on the afternoon of April 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Jack Thomas Wray.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When running from the shop with the stolen item, Wray collided with two women in their 70s, knocking both of them to the ground.

Both were required to attend hospital for their injuries.

Police officers later found 23-year-old Wray heavily intoxicated and arrested him on suspicion of theft and assault.

During the arrest, Wray became increasingly agitated and further assaulted two female police officers.

When asked during interview whether he felt any remorse for the incidents, Wray replied ‘no comment’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wray was subsequently charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and theft.