Leg of lamb thief jailed after injuring two women and assaulting police officers
A man has been given a prison sentence after he knocked two women to the ground after stealing a leg of lamb from a shop freezer and then trying to flee the premises.
Stephen Jack Thomas Wray, of no fixed abode, had grabbed the joint of meat from a freezer in an Iceland store in Peterlee town centre at around 3pm on the afternoon of April 4.
When running from the shop with the stolen item, Wray collided with two women in their 70s, knocking both of them to the ground.
Police officers later found 23-year-old Wray heavily intoxicated and arrested him on suspicion of theft and assault.
During the arrest, Wray became increasingly agitated and further assaulted two female police officers.
When asked during interview whether he felt any remorse for the incidents, Wray replied ‘no comment’.
Wray was subsequently charged with two counts of assault, two counts of assaulting a police officer, and theft.
Appearing at Durham Crown Court on Friday, May 10, he was sent to prison for 3 years and 8 months.