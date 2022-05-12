Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Wells, 39, is furious after his son Archie, 13, was hit by a motorbike near Hylton Castle and was then left on the roadside after the biker failed to stop.

Archie had been playing football on the adjacent field and had went to collect the ball when the incident happened.

After being assisted by passersby, Archie was taken to hospital where he received treatment for a broken nose, cut forehead which needed stitches, and lacerations to his mouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul, from Castletown, said: “It’s one thing having an accident but it’s the lowest of the low to then leave him lying in the middle of the road. For all they knew he could have bled to death.

"I think it’s absolutely terrible – despicable.”

However Paul believes it was “only a matter of time” before an incident of this nature occurred.

Archie Wells, 13, after the hit and run incident.

He added: “This has been an ongoing problem in the area with people riding scrambling bikes on the pavements and in local fields – if there’s a piece of grass they will ride on it. More should have been done to tackle this issue.”

Confirming the collision, a Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At around 2.15pm on Sunday (May 8), police received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle and a male pedestrian in the Craigavon Road area of Hylton Castle, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and the 13-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries. The riders did not stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to trace them.

Archie Wells, 13, receiving treatment in hospital after being involved in a hit and run collision with a motorbike.

“The riders, or anyone with information, are asked to contact us via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220508-0581.”