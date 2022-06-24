LEE DAWSON: Fourth man to appear in court charged with murder of Sunderland man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee, 42, died after being found with stab wounds in a Preston street on Friday, June 17.

The latest to be charged is Robert Cross, 33, of Milner Street in Preston. He is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 24.

The others charged with Mr Dawson’s murder are Stuart Brown, 36, of Dawson Walk, Preston, who is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on June 24, Andrew Wilcock, 29, of Lincoln Walk, Preston and Benjamin Bibby, 20, of Dawson Walk, Preston, who both appeared at Preston Crown Court on Thursday, June 23.

Lee Dawson.

Kerry-Ann Metcalfe, 38, of Dawson Walk, Preston, is charged with assisting an offender. She appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on June 23 and has been remanded until July.

Lancashire Police said its officers were called around 3am on Friday, June 17, by the Ambulance Service after Lee was found with stab wounds in Jutland Street.

Lee, originally from Preston but living in Sunderland, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment but later died and a murder investigation was launched.

A Home Office post-mortem examination showed he died as a result of stab wounds.

Det Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “We have now charged a total of four people with Mr Dawson’s murder, a further person with assisting an offender and we have arrested and bailed a number of others. I am grateful for all the assistance we have received during the course of our enquiries this week and I would continue to appeal to anyone with information to get in touch.

”My thoughts of course remain with all of Mr Dawson’s loved ones at this time.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0149 of June 17.