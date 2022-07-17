Learner driver who took to roads alone and without ‘L’ plates is fined

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Stockdale, 30, of Tattershall, Ashbrooke, who has never passed his test, set off in a Ford Focus on Monday, January 24.

But police suspected he was driving without insurance and they pulled him over in city centre East Vines, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

He also flagged up to police on their onboard computer as being disqualified from driving, the result of a six-month totting up ban in 2019.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Prosecutor Gurjot Kaur said officers also found he did not have a driving licence – and he was subsequently charged with all three offences.

Stockdale, whose two previous convictions include a battery offence from 2016, pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and without a licence.

But the driving while disqualified charge was dropped at court due to his ban being proven to have long since expired, but remaining on the police database in error.

Ms Kaur told the hearing: “Officers were on duty when they sighted the defendant driving in East Vines.

“They suspected he had no insurance, and so they pulled him over. Checks showed he was a provisional licence holder.

“There was no authorised driver in the car with him and he was not displaying ‘L’ plates.

“Checks also showed that he was disqualified, but in fact he wasn’t. He does have other motoring offences on his record, but they date back some time.”

Alastair Naismith, defending, said to magistrates: “The case is as you’ve heard. There was no issue with the standard of his driving.

“He hit an ANPR camera in a police car. He had been disqualified previously but had taken steps to get his licence.

“The DVLA said he was disqualified, which is what the officers saw. He is only a provisional licence holder and couldn’t have got insurance.

“I would ask you to impose penalty points rather than a disqualification.”