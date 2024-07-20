Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A learner driver destroyed his brother’s car when he flattened a lamppost after misjudging a bend in Sunderland city centre, a court heard.

Restaurant worker Ajmain Ali, 19, flunked a right turn on 30mph Durham Road in the Vauxhall Astra and slammed off the highway.

Ali, of Otto Terrace, near Sunderland University, and a front seat passenger fled the daytime scene on Thursday, May 16 – but his dismayed dad informed police.

He was located and confessed he had taken the motor for a spin at the behest of a friend while uninsured and unlicensed.

CCTV footage of the accident was played to South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, where Ali pleaded guilty to a string of motoring offences.

Prosecutor Bushra Begum said: “Information was received about an Astra colliding with a lamppost and being on a grass verge outside the Mayfair apartments.

“There was substantial front-end damage. It was clear the driver and passenger had left but there was a description of them. CCTV led to other information.

“While police were making inquiries, the father of this defendant made himself known and gave information about the whereabouts of his son.

“In interview the defendant was compliant and remorseful and said he regretted his actions. This offence is high culpability.

“The defendant left the scene when it would normally lead to a request for a sample or further inquiries.

“The offence is aggravated by the fact the defendant had no licence or insurance and was carrying a passenger.”

Learner driver Ali, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance or a licence.

Syed Ahmed, defending, said: “He had been at home when a friend pressured him to get the vehicle and go for a spin around the corner.

“He had not thought of the ramifications. He thought he was good enough to drive but that was not the case and he collided with a lamppost.

“He understands this was a foolish mistake. The vehicle was written off. He is paying his brother back.”

Magistrates could have jailed Ali for up to 26 weeks but instead imposed a 12-month community order, with 200 hours of unpaid work.

They banned him from driving for 12 months and he must pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.