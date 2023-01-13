Learner driver left another car 'written off' after losing control while 'showing off' in the snow

Uninsured and unlicensed Andrew Morris, 25, was doing wheel spins in his Nissan Note in Avenue Vivian, when he careered into the rear of a parked vehicle.

Morris, of Tay Street, Easington Lane, and a passenger ran away, but his motoring mishap was caught on CCTV, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

Prosecutor Jonathan Stirland said his behaviour at 10pm on Friday, December 16, left his victim’s Ford Galaxy past repair.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

He revealed Morris, who is starting an 18-month disqualification, was arrested the next day and confessed all to police.

Mr Stirland added: “The defendant is a holder of a provisional licence only and should not have been on the roads unless with a qualified driver.

“The weather conditions were described as damp, with snow and ice and close to freezing.

“He is driving his Nissan Note and there is another male in the vehicle. He has driven into the estate and has turned into Avenue Vivian.

“He has spun his wheels and is showing off, I would say. He has tried to spin but has lost control and collided with a stationary Ford Galaxy.

“It’s caused damage to the front of his car and damage to the rear of the other vehicle. He got out and fled on foot. He ought to have stayed at the scene.

“The Galaxy owner confirmed that he had parked his car outside his address in good condition.

“He said that the vehicle has been written off by his insurance company, due to the amount of damage caused to it.”

Morris, who has two previous convictions, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Angus Westgarth, defending night porter Morris, said: “He drove too fast and then ran away. That’s the story. He throws himself on the court’s mercy.”

As well as his driving ban, Morris was sentenced to an 18-month community order, with 25 rehabilitation days and 120 hours of unpaid work.