A slowcoach drink-driver caught has had the brakes applied to his motoring – before he even passed his test.

Learner Liam Taylor, 23, is starting an 18-month roads’ ban after being found over the alcohol limit and breaking the law further by driving solo.

Taylor, of Hill Crescent, Murton, was stopped by police due to driving his powerful VW Golf slowly in Dairy Lane, Houghton.

Officers also saw the car repeatedly swerve towards the pavement and back to the central line on Saturday, March 2, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

A breath test showed labourer Taylor, who had been drinking alcohol the night before, was almost twice the limit.

Prosecutor Stephen Davies said: “Officers were on duty when they noticed a black VW Golf that was driving slowly.

“It moved towards the curb and then into the centre of the road. It then stopped at a filling station in Dairy Lane, and the defendant got out the driver’s seat.

“He was spoken to by police, and it was clear that he was intoxicated by his appearance and his behaviour.

“He admitted that he had been drinking and went on to say that he only had a provisional licence. He also confirmed there was no valid insurance.”

Taylor pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

He gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 62mcg. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Alastair Naismith, defending, told the hearing: “I think it’s one of those expensive mistakes and a lesson for him going forward.

“He is a provisional licence holder but there were no ‘L’ plates in the vehicle in any event. He had come back from a night out and was all over the road.

“He didn’t realise he was over the limit and wouldn’t have driven if he had. This is a life lesson for him.”

Magistrates also fined Taylor £346, with a £138 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.