LATEST: Teenager released on bail as inquires continue after reported rape of 15-year-old girl near Wearmouth Bridge

Northumbria Police said on Thursday, June 16, that a 16-year-old male had been arrested in connection with the incident, but have now confirmed he has been released on police bail.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "The person arrested has since been released under police bail as enquiries continue.”
The force confirmed that on Wednesday, June 15, they were approached shortly after 10.30pm by a 15-year-old girl who disclosed she had been raped near the Wearmouth Bridge earlier that evening.
An investigation was immediately launched which resulted in the 16-year-old male being arrested, before being released on police bail.
Northumbria Police added: “The victim is currently being supported by specialist officers.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact us via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20220615-1259.”