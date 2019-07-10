Latest Sunderland city centre crime hot spots are revealed
Official data has revealed the areas of Sunderland city centre with the most reported crime over a one-month period.
By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 13:39
Home Office statistics for May 2019 have been released and published on the www.police.uk website. These are the locations subject to the most crime reports during that month in Sunderland Central police neighbourhood. There were 652 reported cases for the month in total, compared with 801 reports in May 2018.