Latest Sunderland city centre crime hot spots are revealed

Official data has revealed the areas of Sunderland city centre with the most reported crime over a one-month period.

By Gavin Ledwith
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 13:39

Home Office statistics for May 2019 have been released and published on the www.police.uk website. These are the locations subject to the most crime reports during that month in Sunderland Central police neighbourhood. There were 652 reported cases for the month in total, compared with 801 reports in May 2018.

1. Fawcett Street

Thirty-one cases included 15 shoplifting reports and five violence and sexual offences (classed together).

2. Holmeside

Twenty-nine reports included ten violence and sexual offences (classed together) and eight anti-social behaviour cases.

3. Vine Place

Twenty-three reports included nine shoplifting cases and six violence and sexual offences (classed together).

4. Albion Place

Twenty-two incidents included seven anti-social behaviour reports and seven violence and sexual offences (classed together).

