Latest jail sentences for men involved in Sunderland disorder

Two men who took part in shameful scenes in the city centre during the summer have been put behind bars.

Liam Doeg and Ian Kirtley joined in the mass disorder in Sunderland on August 2.

Newcastle Crown Court heard Doeg, who admitted riot, threw missiles and was within a crowd that attacked police lines.

He then took vape products from a shop that had been looted.

Doeg, 33, of Tatham Street, Sunderland, has today been jailed for three years and eight months.

Kirtley, who was carrying an England flag, pulled another rioter away while police were trying to detain him and allowed him to escape, wore a mask and was part of the large crowd as trouble spread throughout the city.

The 36-year-old, of Hylton Road, Sunderland, admitted violent disorder and has now been locked up for 21 months.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told the court police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as violence flared that afternoon and areas were unsafe for ordinary members of the public.

Mr Ahmad said: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

"Four officers required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

"Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnessed the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement it remains unclear how much damage was caused by the rioters but the cost of repairs could run to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack.

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1.517million policing operation and the full psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.

Judge Tim Gittins said the rioters "brought shame on the city of Sunderland".

Sophie Allinson-Howells, defending Doeg, said he has a long standing alcohol problem and added: "He remembers very little of the offence.

"He had lost control of his normal ways of thinking and behaving."

Miss Allinson-Howells said Doeg is "appalled" by his behaviour.

Jessica Slaughter, defending Kirtley, said: "He is a vulnerable man with complex mental health issues."

The court heard both men have a criminal record.