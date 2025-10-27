Latest from court after BMW smashed into Sunderland care home

The collision left this hole in the side of Highcliffe Care Home. | Neil Fatkin

A ceiling collapsed and injured residents after a stolen BMW crashed into a care home during a 100mph police chase.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One 94-year-old dementia patient suffered multiple fractures to her back and neck and four other residents, in their 70s, 80s and 90s, were left with fractures, bruises and cuts after the "catastrophic" collision.

A total of eight people from the home were taken to hospital and tragically two women in their 90s and 80s passed away the following day but no charges were brought in relation to the deaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Asgari-Tabar and Reece Parish had carjacked the BMW, with a female seller still inside, after they arranged over Facebook marketplace to buy it from her in Newcastle, despite not having enough money.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the woman, who was dealing with the vehicle sale for her brother, was eventually bundled out of the car before it was driven towards Sunderland, with Asgari-Tabar behind the wheel.

Prosecutor Emma Dowling said officers spotted and chased the stolen motor but added: "The police vehicle was struggling to keep up, even at speeds approaching 100mph."

The stolen vehicle then smashed into the Highcliffe Care Home on Whitchurch Road at high speed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Dowling said: "The care home itself has has been subject to what has been described as a catastrophic impact by the vehicle.

"The building is on two floors, which mirror each other. The upstairs lounge and lobby are directly above the downstairs lounge and lobby. "

At the time the residents were still up and about, a lot of them seemed to be sitting in the lobby area at the time of the collision.

“The floor of the upstairs lounge gave way and it brought down the ceiling on the residents who were seated below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services attended the scene and officers entered the property, showing scant regard for their own safety because they wanted to get the residents out.

"The roof was still falling in."

Miss Dowling said four residents were immediately taken out of the building for treatment to injuries including fractures, bruising and cuts but one 94-year-old resident, who has dementia, was trapped under the rubble with fractures to her spine and neck.

Her family said she went from an independent resident who enjoyed activities in the home to appearing like a "frail old lady" who did not want to celebrate her 95th birthday.

Her son said in a statement: "She is not the same person, her ability to hold a conversation drastically declined. She has no enthusiasm for activities she once loved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asgari-Tabar, 21, of Stratford Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving and robbery.

Parish, also 21, of Fordham Road, Sunderland, admitted robbery and violent disorder in relation to his involvement in the riot in Sunderland last August.

Nicholas Lane, defending Asgari-Tabar said he had been studying engineering at university and was "immature" but able to turn his life back around.

Christopher knox, defending Parish, said has family support and good prospects of living a "sensible life". Judge Stephen Earl will sentence the pair at a later date and warned they face "substantial" custodial sentences.