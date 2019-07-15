Large cannabis farm found in Hetton-le-Hole
Police have appealed for help after discovering a large cannabis farm on Wearside.
Officers found the cannabis plants at an address in Summerson Street in Hetton on Friday afternoon, July 12.
A Northumbria Police spokesman said officers had been responding to a call about the address when they discovered the plants: “At about 2.30pm on Friday police received a report of suspicious activity at an address on Summerson Street in Hetton-le-Hole,” he said.
“The farm has since been dismantled and enquiries into those responsible for it are currently ongoing.”
Police have said that nobody has been arrested in connection with the cannabis farm and is urging anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting log 580 12/07/19 or report it online at the Northumbria Police website.