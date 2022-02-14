Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to make pledge against youth violence in Sunderland

Sir Keir is visiting the North East, North West and West Midlands this week touring his ‘Contract with the British People’ – which he says guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all.

The Labour leader will be in Sunderland on Monday, February 14, with Northumbria police and crime commissioner Kim McGuinness, to see what he says is the powerful work she is undertaking to provide security for young people and the communities she represents.

It comes as new research published by Labour claims the cost of serious violent youth crime to the taxpayer now totals £11billion, amid what the party calls an explosion of county lines drug operations and violent youth offending.

Sir Keir, a former director of public prosecutions, says youth violence is a key issue under his leadership, having seen first-hand the importance of preventative services and early intervention in cutting offending.

In a visit to Sunderland, Starmer will pledge “a Labour Government will tackle the shocking lack of security being felt by young people and communities up and down the country as a direct result of complacent inaction by this Tory Government.”

Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and his Government do one thing and say another, and that’s no more evident than when it comes to law and order. The Conservatives are soft on crime and soft on the causes of crime, and we’re all paying the price.

“As director of public prosecutions, I saw the difference preventative services and early intervention can make to give security, choices, to turn young people’s lives around.“The Tories are creating a perfect storm of failing communities that don’t feel safe, failing to tackle violent crime, and failing to provide the ambition and opportunities young people need to make positive choices.

“When Labour is in power we are showing that with the right approach and investment, we can prevent crime, ensure people feel safe and secure where they live, and save taxpayer money.“My contract with the British people will build a new Britain which guarantees security, prosperity and respect for all.”

