Knifeman warned 'it would be Rambo 5' if police tried to get into his home during armed stand-off
A knifeman warned police it would be ‘Rambo 5’ if officers tried to get into his home during an armed stand-off.
Police attended the home of Jonathon Hughes after he warned one neighbour he would ‘kill the baby and her’ and shouted vile racist abuse at another.
Newcastle Crown Court heard when police got to the 34-year-old's home, in the early morning on December 30 last year, he warned them he had a stockpile of weapons including machetes, hunting knives, samurai swords and ammonia, which he would use on the officers if they tried to get in.
The court heard there was a stand-off between Hughes and police before the officers managed to bring the incident to a close.
Prosecutor Lee Fish told the court: "He said it would be Rambo 5 if they tried to go in.
"There was a stand-off between the defendant and the police and they eventually succeeded in calming the defendant down."
The court heard Hughes passed one samurai sword over to the officers and when police searched his home, they found another sword and a hunting knife.
Hughes was allowed bail after the stand-off but went on to committ further offences.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The court heard that in April this year he stole goods from Asda in Grangetown during two separate incidents.
The court heard during one visit, with an accomplice, he stole a £180 television, produced a screwdriver and shouted "get back" when security approached.
During the second visit, with the same man, he took over £400 worth of topboxes and firesticks.
Hughes, of Lilburne Close, Hendon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated public order, affray, another public order offence and two charges of theft.
Judge Penny Moreland sentenced him to a total of two years behind bars.
Nick Lane, defending, said Hughes has mental health issues and was undergoing a "period of personal crisis" when he committed the offences and had not been taking his prescribed medication.
The court heard from Mr Lane who said Hughes is now receiving prescription medication and has the trusted role of a cleaner while he is in custody.