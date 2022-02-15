Knifeman threatened two men in Sunderland street with blade

George Madge, 36, confessed all after his arrest and also pleaded guilty in court to waving the weapon in Chiswick Square, Hylton Castle.

Although his actions at 9.30am on Thursday, April 22, were witnessed, no-one came forward to confirm it and the knife was not found, prosecutor Lesley Burgess said.

She told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court it was only the confession by Madge, of Station Park, Lower Largo, Fife, Scotland, that led to his prosecution.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Madge, who was living in Sunderland, has been handed a suspended prison term for an offence described as “serious” by District Judge Paul Currer.

Ms Burgess said: “The police received a report stating that there was a male who was threatening other males and that he had a knife on him.

“His description was passed on, and police went to the area. Ten minutes later there was an incident ongoing at a property in Hylton Castle.

“The defendant was there, and he matched the description of the man with the knife.

“He was arrested and fully accepted that he was the male that the telephone call was about, and that he had had a knife.

“He confirmed that he had a knife and was confronting the other two males.

“He said he had been in Chiswick Square and that the knife was between 5in to 6in long.”

The court heard Madge, who pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public, has previous convictions but none for 14 years.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said his client was bipolar and argued the long gap between his last offence, and his early guilty plea, meant he could be spared jail.

He added: “The evidence comes from him, there’s no other evidence.

“It’s an offence which wouldn’t have occurred if his mental health had not been causing him difficulties.”

Judge Currer jailed Madge for 16 weeks but suspended the sentence for 12 months.