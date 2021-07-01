KIM MCGUINNESS: Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated as tough action shows

neighbours were suffering sleepless nights hearing shouting and swearing. The tenants clearly had no regard for others whatsoever.

A constant flow of people attending the address at unsociable hours, families being kept awake through noise and used needles being discarded in the street – these were just some of the constant flow of complaints about the nightmare property on Argyle Street.

In fact, Northumbria Police received nearly 40 calls from neighbours whose lives were being made hell due to escalating anti-social behaviour and suspected drug dealing – nobody deserves to put up with this nor should they have to.

Countless warnings and protection notices didn’t cut it. The scale of the anti-social behaviour and general harm to the area since the start of the year gave the authorities no choice but to take tough action here – getting a closure order in place and getting those responsible out.

For those who cause this scale of misery for others this is the only way.

I know from the neighbourhood police just how positively the news was received by local residents. It must be such a relief and they are long-due some peace and quiet. It’s about improving lives.

I do know just how damaging anti-social behaviour can be to a neighbourhood and it’s draining for those experiencing it near their homes. This is why I fully support our police officers and the council in using every tactic available in fighting anti-social behaviour – it will not be tolerated.

As a region we are committed to tackling all behaviour that is harmful and damaging to communities and I hope this action serves as a warning to those who think they can get away with causing harm and disruption on their street.