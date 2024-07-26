Killers jailed for life after horrific chemical attacks on people in their homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four murderers have been jailed for life after a man died and a woman lost an eye during a series of chemical attacks on people in their homes.

Pictures issued by Northumbria Police of gang members (top, left to right) Youssef Wynne, 39, and John Wandless, 33, and (bottom, left to right) Kenneth Fawcett, 33, and Josh Hawthorn, 22, who murdered Andy Foster by throwing ammonia in his face as part of a violent campaign to control the drugs trade in a community, and have been told they must serve minimum jail terms of up to 33 years. Andy Foster, 26, died in what a judge described as a "cruel and terrifying" attack at his home in Wrekenton, Gateshead, in August 2023. | Pictures issued by Northumbria Police of gang members (top, left to right) Youssef Wynne, 39, and John Wandless, 33, and (bottom, left to right) Kenneth Fawcett, 33, and Josh Hawthorn, 22, who murdered Andy Foster by throwing ammonia in his face as part of a violent campaign to control the drugs trade in a community, and have been told they must serve minimum jail terms of up to 33 years. Andy Foster, 26, died in what a judge described as a "cruel and terrifying" attack at his home in Wrekenton, Gateshead, in August 2023.

Andy Foster, 26, had ammonia or similar corrosive liquid thrown in his face on August 20 last year, which stopped him from breathing, caused a heart attack and killed him in his street in Wrekenton, just a very short distance over the border from Sunderland.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the fatal confrontation was the fourth in a series of similar terrifying chemical attacks in Gateshead and South Tyneside last summer.

Youssef Wynne, Kenneth Fawcett , John Wandless and Josh Hawthorn, all denied murder and other serious charges in connection to the other attacks but were convicted by a jury.

Mr Justice Dove today sentenced all four to life behind bars and said Wynne was the "leader" in the terrifying crime spree.

The judge said Wynne must serve a minimum of 33 years and told him: "I have no doubt you were the leader in relation to these attacks. They were your idea, you were the person directing what took place.

"That sets you apart from the other defendants in this case.

"There can be no doubt, in my view, this sequence of attacks, carried out in quick success over a relatively short period last August, can be characterised as a campaign of violence, designed to bring fear and retribution or reprisals to those who crossed you in your drugs trade."

Fawcett was told he must serve a minimum of 32 years and the judge described him as Wynne's "enforcer".

Wandless must serve a minimum of 31 years and Hawthorn, who the judge said was the least involved, got 22 years.

The judge said a "devastating, hazardous chemical" was used in the attacks and described Mr Foster's death as "cruel and terrifying".

He added that the drugs trade was a "curse" of the communities we all live in and which people with no involvement in it can become victims.

In a victim impact statement, Mr Foster's mum Karen Foster, a customer services worker, said: "Andrew was my only child. I was a single parent and we were especially close and did everything together.

"He wasn't just my son he was my best friend. We spoke about anything and everything."

Ms Foster said her "whole world changed" when she was told her son had been seriously injured and found out he was not going to make it.

She added: "I'm haunted by the horrible, violent way in which Andrew died. I'm haunted by images I have of him when I saw him in hospital.

"I'm devastated because I can't tell him I love him and hear him tell me he loves me."

Mr Foster's partner Katie Harrison, who tried to save his life after the attack, said what happened was "the worst day of my life" and said she has flashbacks to the night her life changed forever.

She added: "I have a hole in my heart and a void in my life."

Prosecutor Mark McKone KC said the first attack happened at Masefield Drive, South Shields, South Tyneside, on August 9 last year when Fawcett targeted a man in his home around midnight.

Fawcett squirted the victim in the face with ammonia or similar liquid which caused "horrendous burning and stinging" to his eyes and face and required extensive treatment at hospital, where he was taken by ambulance.

A second man came under similar attack a property in Hebburn, South Tyneside, on August 12 and needed hospital treatment.

On August 16 a woman in nearby Jarrow was sprayed in the eye during an attack. She felt her lungs burning, could not breathe and collapsed.

Mr McKone told the court: "After a number of operations, her left eye had to be removed."

The woman said in an impact statement: "My eye was literally melting". She added she will never see the world in the same way again and feels she is now "caged in a nightmare".

She added: "It's like a horror movie with no positive ending."

The court heard not all of those who came under attack were necessarily the intended targets.

The deadly attack on Mr Foster happened at just after 11pm on August 20.

The court heard Mr Foster's partner Miss Harrison was in the house at the time he was targeted.

Mr McKone said: "She did not see the attack but she heard someone come to the door and then heard her partner screaming.

"Katie said her partner was holding his face and she heard him shouting 'it's ammonia, I can't breathe'.

"She called an ambulance and performed CPR on Andrew."

She later realised a box was missing from the kitchen, which contained a kit for making sweets which were then sprayed with cannabis oil.

McKone added: "The chemical attack upon Mr Foster was the fourth similar chemical attack in that general area in just 11 days, between August 9 and August 20 2023.

"The prosecution say four separate victims were attacked at their homes in the Gateshead or South Shields areas by ammonia or similar corrosive liquid being thrown or sprayed into their faces.

"Andrew Foster died, one woman lost an eye and two other men needed medical treatment.

"The prosecution say that the violence was connected to drug dealing. The prosecution say that the four defendants were part of a scheme to tax other drug dealers. Taxing is a slang word in the drugs world for dealers stealing drugs from another dealer and, at the same time, scaring off the competition from future drug dealing."

Mr McKone said Wynne was a drug dealer and the three other men worked under him.

He added that Wynne and Hawthorn were not present at any of the four attacks but told jurors: "The prosecution do say Mr Wynne was involved in organising all the attacks and Mr Hawthorne was also involved in organising the fourth and fatal attack and the attacks were carried out, we submit, for the benefit of Wynne and Hawthorne."

Mr McKone said Fawcett was employed as Wynne's "enforcer" and he was present at all four attacks.

Prosecutors say Wandless was recruited later by Fawcett and was present at the final three attacks.

Wynne is also accused of attacking Mr Foster in September last year, which was also a dispute over drugs.

Wynne, 39, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, Hawthorn, 23, of Ashfield, Jarrow, Fawcett, 33, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields and Wandless, 32, of no fixed abode, were all found guilty of the murder of Mr Foster and robbery of cannabis edibles from his home.

Wynne was also convicted of assault, two charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Fawcett was also found guilty of two charges of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Wandless was also convicted of one charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and one of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Defence barristers said there was no intention to kill Mr Foster.

Speaking after the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Tam Fowler from Northumbria Police, said: “As ever, our thoughts remain with Andrew’s loved ones, as well as with the other victims involved in these reckless attacks.

“This was a truly shocking spate which saw Fawcett, Hawthorn, Wandless and Wynne act together to intimidate and cause serious harm to their intended targets.

“Not only that, but they’ve continued to deny their involvement, without showing a hint of remorse for their victims throughout the investigation.

“This meant that Andrew’s family – and the survivors from the other attacks – had to sit through a lengthy trial at court, causing them further pain and upset.

Det Insp Fowler added: “While no result will ever take away the suffering they have caused, I hope the sentences handed out today will bring a sense of closure and comfort knowing the attackers will spend a significant period behind bars.

“Once again, I’d like to thank the officers and staff who have worked tirelessly on this case from a range of specialist teams across the Force to ensure Fawcett, Hawthorn, Wandless and Wynne were put before the courts.

“There are no winners where serious violence is concerned – and this case demonstrates the sheer harm that using corrosive substances as a weapon can have on others.

“You don’t have to deliver the fatal blow to contribute to someone’s death – and using a household item such as ammonia can still very much amount to murder.