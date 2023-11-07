He has been jailed again

Michael Mullen. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

This is the moment a freed killer put people at risk when he drove dangerously to get away from the police while out on licence for taking a gunman to the scene of a shotgun murder.

Michael Mullen was jailed for 12 years in 2016 after he drove Michael McDougall to the Herbs and Spices takeaway in South Shields, on a motorbike, where he murdered Tipu Sultan, 32, with a shotgun blast to the neck.

McDougall, then 47, was jailed for life for the murder. Mullen was cleared of the charge but convicted of manslaughter of the popular takeaway boss, who was from Sunderland.

After his release from prison on licence, Mullen was convicted of failing to provide a specimen and driving without a licence or insurance in 2021.

Newcastle Crown Court heard today he has now been recalled on licence to continue serving the manslaughter sentence after he was caught driving dangerously last month.

Prosecutor Katie Spence told the court Mullen, now 32, had been seen behind the wheel of a blue Ford motor on October 9.

He drove at speed at Leam Lane, Gateshead, and made off when he was pursued.

Miss Spence said: "He failed to give way at a round about, which narrowly avoided an accident, contravened a red light, there are a number of examples of him driving on the wrong side of the road and he drove onto a footpath, causing a person to take evasive action.

"Police had to deploy equipment to deflate his tyres as there was no signs of him slowing down or giving up the chase.

"Once they had done this the car became undriveable and he fled the scene but was detained shortly afterwards."

Mullen, of Hawthorne Avenue, South Shields, who has other road traffic offences on his record, admitted dangerous driving and failing to provide specimens for analysis.

Miss Spence said Mullen has now been recalled to continue serving the manslaughter sentence imposed in 2016.

Nicholas Lane, defending, said Mullen was going through a lot of "stressful

experiences" in his life when he committed the offences last month and had used cocaine to cope.

Mr Lane said Mullen had been working as a self employed mechanic and a delivery driver for a fish and chip shop but his prison licence was revoked which meant he was recalled to continue serving the jail term and added: "His release date is not known."

Judge Stephen Earl sentenced Mullen to 12 months behind bars with a three-and-a-half year driving ban.

The judge told him: "It was more luck than judgement no accident took place and no-one else, or you, were harmed by your actions.

"You are a public menace, a danger to society if you continue to drive in the way that you have."

During the trial of McDougall and Mullen in 2016, the court heard McDougall was caught on a covert recording device confessing to the killing of Mr Sultan during a prison visit with pals.

And it is claimed he told getaway driver Mullen that the shooting happened during a "robbery gone wrong".