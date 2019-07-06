Killer driver back in court and jailed for further three years for supplying cocaine

Ryan Gilling.

Ryan Gilling is currently serving six years and nine months for killing Tony Stokoe in a horror smash in Shotton Colliery.

Gilling, 29, was back before Teesside Crown Court to be dealt with for supplying cocaine.

The drugs offending happened between August and October of 2015, the year before the death of Mr Stokoe, 50.

Prosecutor Matthew Bean told the court Gilling was arrested as part of an inquiry into drug dealing in South Hetton and the surrounding area.

“He was a passenger in a BMW which was stopped in Peterlee,” added Mr Bean.

“There were no drugs in the car, but there were grip seal bags and latex gloves.

“Gilling had £929 in cash, and on his phone there were messages indicative of drug dealing such as: ‘OK now for ton, bag of sand later’.

“A dealer’s or ‘tick’ list was also found which indicated deals with a value of £35,000.

“Police estimate about half a kilo of cocaine may have been dealt, broken up into single deals.”

Cash seized from another alleged dealer was forensically linked to Gilling, the court heard.

Gilling, of Manor House Estate, Hutton Henry, admitted supplying class A drugs.

The court heard he has convictions dating back to when he was a juvenile.

He was sentenced to six years and nine months for causing death by dangerous driving in February 2017.

Lee Marklew, defending, said in mitigation: “Mr Gilling is still serving the sentence for the road death.

“These drugs offences happened before that, so are now coming up to four years old.

“The delay in dealing with this matter is none of Mr Gilling’s making.

“His role in the drugs offending was that of a street dealer, and someone who packaged some money.

“His earliest projected release date is March of next year.”

Mr Marklew said Gilling is keen to rebuild his life when he is released from prison.

“He has a son and a long term partner,” added Mr Marklew.

“The boy is five, and Mr Gilling has not seen him since going into custody.

“It causes him sadness to miss his formative years, including occasions such as his first day at school.

“Mr Gilling has used his time inside constructively, achieving enhanced prisoner status.

“He has been free of drugs while in prison.”

Judge Peter Armstrong jailed Gilling for three years, to run consecutively from his current sentence.

The judge told him: “You were involved in the supply of cocaine as a street dealer, and as someone who packaged large sums of money.

“While I accept the delay is not of your making, there must be a custodial sentence in this case.