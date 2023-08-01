A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, as part of an ongoing murder investigation in Sunderland, Northumbria Police have confirmed.

Kieran Williams, 18, went missing from his Esplanade West home on April 18, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found six weeks later, on May 31, a make-shift grave was found on a disused industrial estate South of the River Wear, between the Northern Spire Bridge and Claxheugh Rocks.

The 18-year-old had been stabbed multiple times and set on fire.

Two men were later charged in connection with Kieran’s death and stood trial at Newcastle Crown Court, where they were both acquitted of murder.

One of the men, 20-year-old Louis Hackett, of Fordenbridge Square, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a judge concluded at the hearing that Kieran’s killer remains at large.

The force said officers from Northumbria Police’ Major Investigation Team (MIT) continue to investigate Kieran’s murder, and have today, August 1, arrested a 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They remain in police custody at this time.

A force spokesperson said: A search of an address in the Ford Estate area has also been carried out and police remain in the area to carry out further enquiries and offer reassurance.

"The investigation remains ongoing – and anyone with information about Kieran William’s murder is urged to contact police as soon as possible through their dedicated Major Incident Public Portal online Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) or by calling 0191 437 4750 (voicemail available out-of-hours).