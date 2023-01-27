KIERAN WILLIAMS MURDER TRIAL: Accused tells jurors dead teen 'was like my brother'

Kieran Williams' body was discovered, with multiple stab wounds, in a clandestine grave at a secluded spot near the Northern Spire Bridge in Sunderland last June, more than six weeks after he went missing.

Jurors have heard Kieran, 18, who was from Sunderland, suffered "at least 20" stab wounds to his chest, torso, neck and had injuries to his hands, arms, legs and feet, which may have been from trying to protect himself.

His friends Ben Cook, 19, of Fordfield Road, and Louis Hackett, 20, of Fordenbridge Square, both Sunderland, deny Kieran's murder and are being tried by a jury.

Kieran Williams.

Giving evidence from the witness box today Cook was asked by his barrister Caroline Goodwin KC who killed Kieran and replied: "Louis."

Cook denied playing any part in the killing or burial of Kieran.

He told jurors he, Kieran and Hackett had met up on April 18 when he heard "two thuds" and Kieran scream and saw him clutch his chest then try to run away.

Cook told the court Kieran then collapsed and added: "He just said 'I'm going to die'.

"Louis walked over to him, after Kieran saying he was going to die, and just started stabbing him and stabbing him.

"He just stood over him, just stabbing him.

"I just froze, I couldn't think."

Cook said Kieran was screaming loudly and "there was lots of blood" and that he "saw him go".

He added: "I can't even put into words how I feel about it, absolutely devastated.

"I was shocked, I couldn't believe what was happening."

Cook said Hackett then squirted a liquid over Kieran and set alight to it before he was covered in "leaves and twigs and stuff".

He said he took no part in digging the grave or burying Kieran in it and added: "He said if I tell anyone the same thing would happen to me."

Cook told jurors he was not responsible for the death of Kieran, that there was no plan to kill him and that "he was like my brother".

He said Hackett had seemed a "bit strange" when he first met up with him that day and added: "Me and Kieran were laughing and carrying on, he wasn't really talking or anything."

