KIERAN WILLIAMS MURDER TRIAL: Accused may have visited burial site days after killing, jury hears

Kieran Williams, 18, was last seen on April 18 last year, when he visited his mother's home in Sunderland, and he was never heard from again.

Newcastle Crown Court heard six weeks later he was found buried, with multiple stab wounds, in a grave which had been concealed with sticks, leaves, litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The burial site was in a secluded, wooded area at a former industrial estate near the Northern Spire bridge in the city and was surrounded by trees.

Kieran Williams.

Jack Perkin, a digital forensics expert and cell cite specialist, told jurors today he examined the mobile phone data relating to the accused men after they were arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Perkin told the court mobile phones connect to networks via outdoor masts and that data can be traced.

He said the the mast used for each connection can reveal the rough geographical area that a phone was in at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard the connection to the mast cannot pinpoint exactly where the phone was but will provide an approximate location.

The court heard on May 1, which was a time when Kieran was still missing and his body had not yet been found, Cook and Hackett's phones could have been at the grave site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Perkin said the phones could be traced around various parts of the city that day and were not always together.

Prosecutor David Lamb KC asked Mr Perkin if there was a time that day when both of the phones were in a similar area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Perkin said the phones were in a common area that morning and added: "That does include the deposition site, yes."

The court heard Hackett's phone could have been at the grave site on May 2 and Cook's may have been there on May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran's body was found on June 2 and he had suffered "at least 20" stab wounds to his chest, torso, neck and had injuries to his hands, arms, legs and feet, which may have been from trying to protect himself.

The court heard an attempt had been made to set his body on fire when he was in the grave.

Advertisement Hide Ad