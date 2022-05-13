Kidnap, robbery and stalking suspects among 14 arrested in Sunderland crime crackdown

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police visited more than a dozen addresses and locations in the city and across South Tyneside – with 14 suspects arrested within just 48 hours.

Most were arrested and interviewed in connection with a range of undetected crimes committed across the North East including assault, failing to appear at court, kidnap, robbery and stalking.

Those wanted on prison recall were taken straight back to the cells.

Detective Inspector Lee Underwood, who oversaw the operation, said: “We’ve been thrilled with the results that we have seen over the last week with a number of our longer-term wanted suspects pursued, located and detained.

“They were wanted in connection with a range of crimes across the Force, and this outcome as ever has only been possible thanks to the ongoing support from our communities.

“Your information has helped us build an intelligence picture of these suspects’ movements and allowed us to identify addresses where they were laying low attempting to evade arrest.

“Unfortunately, for them their luck ran out and were brought into custody.”

Police have raised addresses across Sunderland and South Tyneside

Among those arrested between May 4-5, were a 31-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman who were both tracked to Sunderland city centre.

Both have since been charged with theft and are now due to appear in court.

A 31-year-old suspect who was wanted on prison recall was also among those detained after being located inside a house in Silksworth. He has since been escorted back to prison.

Four men from Sunderland and South Shields are set to appear in court to answer a range of offences, while three men have been released on police bail.

Two others remain under investigation while two have been released with no further action to be taken.

Det Insp Underwood added: “This is not the end of our activity – and over the coming weeks and months, we will continue to use every tactic at our disposal in order to locate wanted suspects.

“Anybody found to have been responsible for committing crime across the Force will be dealt with appropriately.

“If you know you are wanted by police, be warned – we are looking for you, and it might be your door that we turn up at next. We would also like to remind everyone that harbouring a wanted suspect is a criminal offence and could result in a jail term.”

Anyone with information about criminality in their area is asked to report it via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is happening, always ring 999.