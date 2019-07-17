Just two arrests at Durham Miners' Gala after more than 100,000 attend Big Meeting
Durham constabulary thanked the public and all the hard work from the emergency services and organisers for ‘The Big Meeting’.
The 135th Durham Miners’ Gala on Saturday, July 13, saw crowds of over 100,000 people attend the historic city to celebrate the coal mining heritage and trade unionism.
In recent years, the ‘Big Meeting’ has seen well behaved crowds. Durham constabulary confirmed that in 2017, no arrests were made, while in 2018, only one arrest was made for a public order offence.
This year just two people were arrested, one for being drunk and disorderly in a public place, and another for assault.
A police spokesperson said: “Thanks to everyone who made this year’s Durham Miners’ Gala such a brilliant day. Durham is a safe and vibrant place all year round and today has been no different.
“Organisers brought in extra stewards and we have worked closely with them and other partners to make sure things went smoothly. We are proud to have played our part in keeping everyone safe during such a fantastic celebration of Durham’s heritage.”
Alan Mardghum, Secretary of the Durham Miners’ Association, said: "The Gala is a celebration of working-class life, community, and solidarity. We are proud that these values and spirit shone across the city on Saturday.
“We thank officers from Durham Police and all emergency service workers for keeping everyone safe, and we thank the public for looking after each other so well, as you do every year."