The new trees, which were planted by residents and volunteers have been damaged.

The land in Cato Street, Southwick, Sunderland, which has not been used for more than 20 years, was brought to life by the community as part of Southwick Altogether Raising Aspirations (SARA).

Trees were planted by residents and volunteers last month as part of the transformation of the area into a new community orchard.

But the community has been left “devastated” following an anti-social attack on November 5.

Residents have been left 'devastated'.

It is hoped that Northumbria Police will be able to identify those involved.

Cllr Alex Samuels, who represents Southwick on Sunderland City Council and is also a SARA project representative, said on Saturday: “This is just shocking, and I am gutted that after so much work and effort by residents and volunteers that a disgraceful group of people have tried to ruin it.

“We hope the police are able to identify who did the damage and caused problems last night and that swift action is taken against them.

"The SARA team and partners have been out today and they’re salvaging what they can of the trees, which will be replanted and replaced where needed.”

Teams are now working to arrange for the trees to be replanted.

Cllr Samuels added: “The strength of feeling in the community and the response to what happened has been overwhelming and we’re very grateful for everyone who has been in touch.

"We won't be beaten, the trees will be replanted, and we'll continue the important work to improve Southwick that the majority residents want to see.”

