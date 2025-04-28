Jury sworn in for the Sycamore Gap tree felling trial
Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, both from Cumbria, each face two charges of damaging property in relation to the sycamore and to Hadrian's Wall, which it grew beside, on September 28 2023.
The tree and wall both belong to the National Trust and are places of historic interest or natural beauty.
Graham, of Millbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Carruthers, of Church Street, Wigton, deny all charges.
A jury panel was sworn in at Newcastle Crown Court today (Monday, April 28) and the case will get underway tomorrow (Tuesday, April 29).
