Jury hears mum’s police interview as William Campbell denies murder of his brother Samuel Campbell

Samuel Campbell, 24, died after sustaining a single knife wound to the chest during a "scuffle" with his older sibling William at their mum's home Silksworth, Sunderland, in June, jurors have heard.

Newcastle Crown Court was told that Campbell, now 26, had returned from a night out to find his brother Samuel was sitting by a garden fire, drinking and listening to music with his dog Marley.

Jurors listened to a pre-recorded police interview from their mother, Carolyn Campbell, who said she had been woken up by the sound of "raised voices."

Samuel Campbell.

She told of how she had gone downstairs to tell them to keep quiet but the trouble escalated which led to Campbell picking up a "medium sized" kitchen knife.

Ms Campbell said: "I heard William come in, I think it was about midnight.

"He was a bit drunk and walked into the bin so that woke me up.

"He came in and said, 'I'm okay I've just had a few drinks.'

"He asked, 'Where's our Sammy?' I said he's out in the garden burning some wood.

"So he went out there and I went back to bed.

"I'm not sure what time it was but I was woken up when they came in and I heard raised voices.

"I came downstairs and told them to keep quiet because they would disturb the neighbours."

The court heard that Samuel went back outside with the dog but his brother was frustrated after the way he had apparently spoken to Marley.

Ms Campbell continued: "We went into the garden. I tried to get between them and there was a scuffle and I didn't think he had touched him.

"I know he went and took his hoodie off. He saw the blood on his chest, he stood there and I don't know if he said 'you've stabbed us' or if he was egging him on."

Ms Campbell said she called 999 for an ambulance and the call handler subsequently contacted Northumbria Police.

Due to the darkness, it was hard to see if Samuel was still bleeding but Ms Campbell began attempting CPR after she noticed he had become unresponsive.

Jurors heard that there had been growing tensions relating to the dog, who was Samuel's, between both brothers and Ms Campbell over his lack of walks.

She added: "It's been a bit of a sore point.

"With me being recovering from major surgery I haven't been able to take him out.

"I tried to approach it with Samuel and tried different avenues but it didn't seem to sink in."

She added: "They have their moments but when they were younger it was more fights but as they got older it's been more verbal.

"William has got a short fuse. Sam is more placid."

Campbell was arrested and taken into police custody and when he was told he was being charged with murder, he replied: "Murder, murder? Is he dead? Kill me now, just shoot me now."

In a prepared statement he accepted he stabbed his brother but didn't intend to kill him or cause him "serious harm."

He said he was "utterly devastated" by what happened and did not wish to answer questions as he didn't feel mentally well enough due to flashbacks.

Campbell, of Allen Court, Stokesley, North Yorkshire, denies murder.