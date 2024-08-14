Judge tells pair they 'brought shame on Sunderland' as they are sent down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A protester who filmed himself laughing in excitement as police came under attack when violence spread through city centre streets has been jailed.

The planned protest in Sunderland on Friday August 2 quickly erupted into widespread disorder with missiles being thrown at police officers, horses and dogs.

Reece and Adey (l-r) | Northumbria Police

Businesses were damaged, shops were looted and several vehicles came under attack throughout the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the trouble Reece Greenwood, 31, of The Gardens, Washington, live streamed his involvement on social media and encouraged what was going on.

Prosecutor Omar Ahmad told Newcastle Crown Court Greenwood filmed his offending on Facebook and said: "During the footage the defendant is seen to actively encourage the violent disorder that is unfolding.

"The defendant is verbally abusing police officers repeatedly and is seen shouting encouragement as others throw missiles at police officers.

"At times he is heard making racial or religious remarks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Greenwood, who has no recent or relevant convictions but does have a criminal record, referred to "****ing muslim *******s" and shouted "whose streets? our streets" during the trouble.

Mr Ahmad said: "He was heard in the footage laughing, seemingly in excitement and encouragement."

The court heard Riley Adey, 19, of Heworth Crescent, Washington, who was pictured standing on top of a burnt out car during the riot, "actively participated" in what happened.

Mr Ahmad said: "He repeatedly threw missiles, including a vape, brick and scaffolding pole."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Adey, who was tearful during the sentencing hearing, also took fire extinguishers from a damaged building, which were used to spray at officers to obstruct their view through the riot shields.

Riley Adey pictured during the disorder in Sunderland. | Northumbria Police

There is no evidence Adey, who had been drinking before he joined the trouble, was involved in the spraying.

Both men admitted violent disorder and are now behind bars.

Judge Paul Sloan KC sentenced Greenwood, who he said used "foul, vile and abusive" language towards police, to two-and-a-half years and told him: "It is clear you were revelling in the mayhem throughout, you were delighted at the size of the mob."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Sloan sentenced Adey, who has just one previous conviction, to two years behind bars and said he was an "active and persistent participant".

The judge added: "The two of you, together with others, brought shame upon the city of Sunderland.

"For no justifiable reason whatsoever you and many more gathered in the city centre and participated in an orgy of mindless destruction, violence and disorder.

"The mayhem was widespread."

Mr Ahmad told the court the police officers, dogs and horses were pelted with missiles as disorder spread throughout the city that Friday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Officers were met with serious and sustained levels of violence. Officers were attacked with missiles and verbally abused.

"Four required hospital treatment and some are not fit enough to return to frontline duties.

"Police vehicles were targeted and damaged. Several patrol cars needed repairs.

"At times lone police on vehicle patrol found themselves targeted by offenders in the middle of the protest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Families of a number of officers were at home in fear for their loved ones out on duty, having witnesses the horror of what was unfolding on news and social media."

The court heard the city's police hub was set on fire, business premises were smashed and shops were looted.

Northumbria Police Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said in an impact statement it remains unclear how much damage was caused by the rioters but the cost of repairs could run to hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Police vehicles as well as community buildings and businesses came under attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Jardine said the violence was met with a £1million policing operation and the psychological cost to officers involved is yet to be known.

She added: "The North East is a wonderful, vibrant and safe place to live and work.

"The vast majority of our people are law abiding, proud members of the community."

Shaun Routledge, defending Greenwood, told the court: "He is completely and utterly ashamed of his behaviour."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Routledge said Greenwood, who works on building sites, has been employed "all of his life" until he was struck down with health problems last month.

Andrew Finlay, defending Adey, said the forklift truck driver had been out drinking that day and became "emotionally and psychologically swept along".

Mr Finlay said Adey has been "tearful" during several stages of the proceedings.