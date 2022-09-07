Judge says Sunderland drink-driver gave 'one of the highest readings I’ve ever seen'

Ryan Lloyd, 33, collided his van with his ex-partner’s car in the time it took him to drive just 40m in Aldershot Road, Farringdon.

The woman called police and Lloyd, of Bowood Close, Ryhope, was arrested at the scene on Sunday, July 17, a court heard.

He gave a reading of 159mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, four-and-a-half times the drink-drive limit of 35mcg.

Ryan Lloyd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Zoe Passfield jailed Lloyd for 12 weeks but suspended the sentence for 18 months.

She told him: “This is one of the highest readings I’ve ever seen.

“To make it worse, you were driving a van which could have caused serious injury to another person or damage to property, and you were driving it without a driving licence.”

Prosecutor Elizabeth Winchester said: “Officers were on mobile patrol when they were required to attend an address.

“It was due to a report from the defendant’s ex-partner that he had driven to her property and driven slightly onto the curb and struck the bumper of her car.

“Officers have attended, and he was sitting outside in the rear garden. They smelled alcohol on his breath, and he was cautioned and arrested.

“The defendant has previous convictions, but he’s not been before the court since 2013 for being drunk and disorderly.”

Lloyd, who is full-time employment, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and driving without a licence.

Joanne Gatens, defending said: “He has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity. He’s demonstrated remorse for his actions.

“His instructions are that the van was parked around the corner, and he had been out drinking.

“The van was parked with his tools in it, and he decided to move the van around the corner, about 30 or 40 metres.

“Notwithstanding the shortness of distance, there’s no reason to move the van. It was foolish and for no good reason.

“His words to me are, ‘I deserve to be punished for what I’ve done’.”