JOAN HOGGETT INQUEST: Killer Ethan Mountain's mother says her heart breaks for grandmother's family

In a statement read out at an inquest into the 62-year-old’s death today, Nicola Curtis said her heart was breaking for both her family and Mrs Hoggett’s.

Mountain was wearing a horror mask and had his hood up when he attacked Mrs Hoggett while she was at work in the One Stop Shop, in Sea Road, Fulwell, on September 5, 2018.

Police and paramedics fought to save her but she was pronounced dead at Sunderland Royal Hospital shortly before midnight.

Nineteen-year-old Mountain accepted responsibility for her death and was made subject to an an indefinite detention order at Newcastle Crown Court in March 2019.

Mountain, of Heaton Gardens, South Shields, had originally been accused of Mrs Hoggett’s murder but a judge directed the jury to find him not guilty after both prosecution and defence teams accepted he was suffering an abnormality of mind at the time of the killing, which impaired his responsibility.

The hearing has previously heard that Mountain had been referred to mental health services and had entered hospital, initially voluntarily, in June 2017.

His condition had deteriorated and he had been sectioned in July, but was released into the community in August with support from Cumbria, Northumberland and Tyne and Wear mental health trust’s early intervention team.

Joan Hoggett

In February 2018, he had requested a reduction in the dose of his anti-psychotic medication. Psychiatrist Dr Tibor Kovacs earlier told the hearing he had advised against reducing the dosage, but as Mountain was an adult and held to be legally competent to make the decision, the team had no power to oppose the move.

On the third day of the inquest at Sunderland coroner’s court, Nicola Curtis had provided an undated statement outlining her son’s medical history and the effect of the killing on herself and her family.

Read by coroner’s officer Neville Dixon, it said: “It has ripped my family apart forever and I will never be the same person again.

"The effect of all this has affected me on a massive scale and my other son as well as my Ethan. He will never be the son I gave birth to. He has changed for life.”

Ethan Mountain

She offered her condolences to Mrs Hoggett’s family: “I would like to take this opportunity to offer my deepest sympathy to Joan’s family and friends,” she said.

"My heart breaks for Joan’s family and also for my family. This has ripped my family apart forever.”

Ms Curtis’ statement outlined her son’s medical history, including being hit by a car when he was just five.

She said the youngster had been so full of energy that she had introduced him to sport in an effort to burn off some of the excess and had sought medical help: “I was fobbed off but I knew something was wrong,” she said.

He was diagnosed with ADHD while still in primary school.