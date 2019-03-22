Joan Hoggett death: Ethan Mountain to be detained indefinitely for killing of Sunderland shop worker

A teenager who stabbed a shop assistant to death as she worked a shift at her store has been detained indefinitely.

Ethan Mountain, of Heaton Gardens in South Shields, left tragic Joan Hoggett, 62, with 29 knife wounds in an attack at the One Stop Shop in Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland, last September.

Ethan Mountain.

The 19-year-old, who was carrying a bag of knives and wearing a horror mask when he carried out the killing, admitted manslaughter.

Mountain, who spent time in a psychiatric hospital in 2017 and had warned staff "someone will get killed" was suffering an abnormality of mind at the time of the killing, which impaired his responsibility for it.

Legal teams for the prosecution and defence agreed that Mountain is a paranoid schizophrenic and "very ill".

Joan Hoggett's death shocked the Fulwell community.

Mr Justice Butcher made Mountain the subject of a hospital order, without limit of time.

The judge told him: "I consider it is clear your pose a significant risk of causing serious harm to members of the public by committing further offences."

