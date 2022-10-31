The victim spotted a bracelet listed by Andrew Craggs on the social media's sites local selling page, that she quickly identified as her own. Newcastle Crown Court heard when she clicked on Craggs' account she saw more jewellery that had been taken during a burglary at her home in December 2019.

Prosecutor Ellen Wright told the court when police went to Cragg's home, they seized a total of 18 pieces of jewellery, worth £8,500, that all belonged to the same victim.

Miss Wright told the court the burglar who carried out the raid and took the jewellery has never been caught. The jewellery found at Craggs' home was given back to the owner but some items have never been recovered.

Andrew Craggs.

Craggs, 40, of Oxford Street, Sunderland, denied handling stolen goods but was convicted by a jury after a trial.

The victim said the raid affected her home and professional life and added: "I work as a jeweller and collecting jewellery is a hobby. It has taken many yearsand a substantial amount of money to collect the items. I am at a loss of around £30,000 in total as the insurance company wouldn't pay the full value of the stolen property. The items listed for sale was a fraction of what had been stolen, in terms of monetary and sentimental value."

The court heard the victim moved away from Sunderland after the ordeal. Mr Recorder Ben Nolan sentenced Craggs to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 250 hours unpaid work and £3,500 costs after denying the offence during a "hopeless and pointless" trial, where he did not give evidence or any explanation for what happened.

The judge told him: "It is often said if there were no handlers there would be no burglars and for that reason the court treats offences of this kind seriously." The court heard Craggs has employment, has family responsibilities, poses no risk of harm to the public and has been out of trouble for over a decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the recovered items of jewellery.