Jealous husband placed tracker in wife's car then attacked her and man with 'Rambo-style' knife

Afshin Hejazi hid the GPS device underneath the vehicle and used an app on his phone to view where she was in real time.

The court heard the display revealed that the mum-of-four was parked up outside the home of a 24-year-old man in South Shields on October 27, 2021.

In response, Hejazi travelled to the address with an eight-inch Rambo-style knife, put on a hood and mask, repeatedly stabbed the 24-year-old then turned the knife his wife, and caused a cut to her wrist.

Afshin Hejazi.

Hejazi, 45, of Second Avenue, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, denied attempted murder of the man and causing actual bodily harm on the woman during a trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

He was found not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of the assault on his wife.

Hejazi had already admitted wounding the man with intent, possession of a blade, and perverting the course of justice in relation to a letter he sent to his wife’s home in a bid to get her to drop the charges.

Appearing at the same court for sentencing on May 2, Hejazi was jailed for 13-and-a-half years by Judge Paul Sloan KC.

Referring to his relationship with his spouse, the judge said: "I have no doubt you were controlling your wife, as detailed by her in her evidence."

The judge added: "(The male victim) has suffered significant and enduring physical and mental health complications as a result of the stabbing.

"The consequences of the attack has been life-changing."

Referring to the letter the defendant sent to his daughter, the judge labelled it as "despicable".

The court heard that on the day of the attacks, his wife and the man had been sitting on his bed when she started to receive texts and calls from her husband.

Richard Herrmann, prosecuting, said that Hejazi then turned up at the address wearing a black hooded top and a bandana over his face.

Mr Herrmann said: "Without a word being said, he reached down into his waistband of his trousers and pulled out an eight-inch bladed Rambo-style knife and ran towards them."

Mr Herrmann said the man was the victim of a "frenzied attack" and was repeatedly stabbed with the knife but was then able to get the better of Hejazi and push him away.

The court heard the male victim suffered four wounds including one which penetrated his chest cavity and damaged his lung, which resulted in air and blood leaking into his chest.

The effects of the attack left Mr him in constant pain and needing a stoma bag fitted.

Mr Herrmann added: "After the events the police located a device which had been attached to the underside of (the woman’s) car."

The court heard the woman later discovered her husband, who she split from in 2019, had been accessing her social media and messaging services.

Giving evidence during the trial last year, the woman said she saw her husband lunge towards the man with the knife three or four times.

She then had the knife turned on her and sustained a cut to her wrist.

After his arrest, the court heard the defendant wrote a letter addressed to one of their daughters, asking to get her mum to drop the charges and that she was "exaggerating" what had happened.

In a victim statement, the man said he had come to England from Africa with a dream to make a better life for himself.

However, he said: "In just one night, my dream turned into a nightmare. This man has taken my life, he's taken everything from me.

"When I went to court during the trial I seen this man and I felt he had no regrets about what he has done.

"I'm frightened to stay in the house by myself. I don't even like going to the shop on my own no matter if the shop is only two minutes away.

"Before this attack I was totally different. I was very outgoing. I enjoyed going out socialising with my friends and going to the gym and being active. I can't do any of this anymore.

"I have nightmares when I go to sleep. I see this man in my dreams.

"I do believe when this man is released from prison he will come back and do it again."

In her statement, his wife said: "I just keep thinking what would have happened on that night if Fafa had died or what if I had died.

"I'm still scared and nervous all of the time. We are living in a nightmare. Afshin has mentally tortured me for 20 years and is still doing it."

Christopher Knox, mitigating, said: "He understands just how serious this is.

"There is another side to this man.

"This is a man has led a relatively untroublesome existence. His position is he has always sought to work hard for his family."