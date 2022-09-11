News you can trust since 1873
Jason Focho Tarimo - court clarification

On October 30, 2021, the Sunderland Echo reported in a Court Round-Up article that Jason Focho Tarimo, 35, of Thornhill Park, was fined £660 with six penalty points after being convicted in absence at Gateshead Magistrates Court of failing to identify a driver.

Sunday, 11th September 2022, 10:24 am
The case was discontinued by Gateshead Magistrates Court.
This was based on information as supplied by official court registers at the time.

However, we would like to make clear that the case in relation to Mr Tarimo was reopened at Gateshead Magistrates Court on May 18, 2022, where it was discontinued.

The Echo is happy to make this clarification.