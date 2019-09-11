Jarrow drug dealer sent cannabis to customers through the post - judge tells him of the harm of his crimes
A dealer who supplied cannabis to customers by sending parcels through the postal service has been spared jail.
Steven Taylor posted out packages containing cylinders marked “medical cannabis” to clients locally and nationally.
The 25-year-old’s illegal trading was uncovered when one of the parcels, which was destined for Berkshire, was intercepted by Royal Mail sorting office staff in November 2016.
When police raided his home, officers found 92.31g of cannabis, worth over £900, "several hundred" cylinders with the same medical marking and £6,200 in a cash box.
A financial investigation revealed more than £26,000 in unexplained cash had passed through his accounts and a search of his mobile phone showed a quarter of all text messages related to drug dealing.
At Newcastle Crown Court, Taylor, of Durham Grove, Jarrow, admitted attempting to supply a controlled drug of Class B and possession of a Class B drug with intent.
Prosecutor Alec Burns told the court: "This came to light because on November 17 2016 an envelope was intercepted in the Royal Mail office at the Team Valley, addressed to Berkshire.
"The police examined it and found two plastic containers labelled medical cannabis."
Mr Burns said the value of the cannabis in the seized packaged was between £40 and £60.
The court heard Taylor claimed the cylinders in his home were for "storage" and denied sending the envelope which was seized by the police, despite his finger prints being on it.
Judge Amanda Rippon sentenced Taylor, who has just become a father, to 18 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with 150 hours unpaid work and rehabilitation requirements.
Judge Rippon told him: "Using the postal service and supplying cannabis through it is very serious."
The judge said cannabis supply provides cash to criminal gangs.
Judge Rippon told Taylor: "Where do you think you bought your drugs? You didn't buy them from Sainsbury's did you?
"The criminals you bought drugs off are gangs who organise trafficking of human beings, the abuse of people, prostitution of women and supply of class A drugs and you are giving them cash. Well done you.
"You support a criminal network. There are far reaching implications for supplying cannabis. It is not nothing."
Prosecutors will now pursue Taylor under the Proceeds of Crime Act, to seize any illegal cash he made through dealing.
Gavin Doig, defending, said Taylor, who has no previous convictions, now realises how serious his offending was.