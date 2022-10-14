The 80 kilo haul of class A narcotics was destined for organised criminal gangs who would sell it on to users and cause misery.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the massive batches were taken off the streets during an undercover operation in Sunderland, where "couriers" were observed exchanging the illegal packages in cardboard boxes. A total of 50 kilos of cocaine was confiscated as well as 30 kilos of crystal meth, which is " extremely rare" at such large quantities in the UK.

The seizures were made on February 24 after covert police observed vehicles driven by Gentjan Dervishaj, Khalid Raheem and Bernard Runaj and saw the men exchanging packages. The court heard one such exchange took place in an Asda car park at Leechmere Road in the city.

Some of the drugs valued at more than £5m that were seized by undercover police in Sunderland.

Dervishaj had 30 kilos of crystal meth in his vehicle, Raheem had 20 kilos of cocaine in his and Runaj was carrying 30 kilos of cocaine in his. All three men admitted being concerned in the supply of and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Judge Julie Clemitson told the men: "On February 24 this year police officers intercepted 80 kilos of class A drugs, preventing millions of pounds worth ofdrugs getting to organised criminal gangs and ultimately onto our streets, where they would have been sold to drug users, causing untold misery and destruction in their lives.

"You each played a role to courier extremely large quantities of drugs around the country. That operation would have generated huge profits for thoserunning it. You were couriers, no doubt trusted couriers, responsible for very valuable consignments.

"You each did the job for a wage, rather than a share of the profits but without people like you organised criminal gangs cannot operate. You all say you are sorry for having made this choice, you are all remorseful for the impact your offending has had upon your families. You should all be remorseful for the families of drug addicts and victims of crimes committed by those desperate for more drugs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Khalid Raheem.

Judge Clemitson said crystal meth is a highly addictive stimulant, like cocaine but added: "It is extremely rare to seize quantities as large as this in thiscountry." The judge said the cocaine that was seized was worth over £5m in street deals and the crystal meth was worth up to £600,000 at wholesale but even more in individual deals.

Dervishaj , 32, of Haig Court, Chelmsford, Essex, was jailed for nine years. Raheem, 36, of Edwins Close Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was jailed for nine years. Runaj, 43, of Oldenwood, Maidenhead, Berkshire, was jailed for nine years and two months.

Nicholas Lane, defending Dervishaj, said: "He has regret and remorse for his involvement in the offences." Mathew Purves, defending Raheem, said: "He holds no pride in the behaviour he embarked upon. He is highly ashamed and embarrassed, remorseful and loaded with regret about his decision to play a part in this." Anu Mohindru KC said Runaj was put under pressure to get involved in the offending, which "frightened the hell out of him" and was told he would be paid £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernard Runaj.