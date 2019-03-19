Jailed: Pensioner sent to prison for 12 years after being found guilty of serious sexual offence

A man in his seventies has been jailed for more than a decade after being convicted of a serious sexual offence.

Malcolm Burwood, 79, was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court for a serious sexual offence and indecent assault.

The pensioner was found guilty of sexually abusing a male victim. At the time of the abuse, Burwood lived in Mansfield and his victim was a child.

Now of Dene Gardens, Houghton, Burwood was convicted in January this year and sentenced on March 14.

The abuse came to light in 2015.

DC Jo Dodders, the investigating officer at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Burwood abused this child for almost a decade and the fact that he refused to accept his crimes and insisted on putting the victim through a trial was yet another example of his abusive nature.

"I’m pleased the court has recognised the severity of the abuse and imposed a lengthy sentence.

"Burwood will be in his 90s before he is released and, although it has taken many years for the victim to get justice, I hope today’s result goes some small way to helping him get closure.

"He has shown outstanding bravery throughout this trial and he should be commended for this.”