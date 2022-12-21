Jailed Lithuanian uncle and nephew who allowed home to be used as cannabis farm could be deported

Marius Skeiveris.

Marius Skeiveris, 33, was arrested trying to flee when police and National Crime Agency officers raided the shared rented flat in Waterloo Court, Sulgrave, Washington.

They found 72 cannabis plants with a potential yield of over 6kg and a street value of between £20,100 and £60,400, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

His relative, Vitalijus Songaila, 40, was detained later and both claimed to have been coerced into allowing the property to be used by a mystery drugs’ lynchpin detectives could not trace.

Vitalijus Songaila.

The pair, who still live in the same abode, admitted one charge of permitting production on a premises of controlled class B cannabis – and were jailed for 17 weeks.

The court was told they were in the UK illegally and may face deportation upon release.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “On December 9, 2021, police, along with the National Crime Agency, executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

“Mr Skeiveris was present and attempted to exit the address. Mr Songaila was not present.

“An examination of the premises revealed what is described as a large and sophisticated cannabis farm, with 72 female plants.

“A drugs expert officer concluded that in his experience 72 plants could produce somewhere in the region of 2,016g to 6,048g of cannabis. That’s a street value of between £20,160 and £60,480.

“The officer concludes that it’s a commercial set-up, designed to produce large quantities of cannabis which would have been sold to low-level dealers and would have resulted in a significant financial gain.

“Both men were interviewed, and both gave fairly similar accounts. They confirmed they lived at the address, and both denied they were involved in the production of cannabis.

“They both said it was a man by the name of Norcass, who was responsible for the cultivation and production of cannabis.

“They gave a description of this man and said the premises were sublet to him by their landlord.

“The landlord is known and has been spoken to and is described as being evasive or at the least, unhelpful in assisting police to trace Norcass.”

Magistrates heard Skeiveris had lived in the UK for eight years, does not have the right to remain and had been working illegally at a carwash.

Songaila, who claimed to have been working late at night and to not have noticed the cannabis farm, came to the UK in around 2012.

The dad, whose child and partner live in Lithuania, has no immigration status but has applied to stay but faces deportation.

John Wesencraft, defending, said his clients were not involved in the production of cannabis, proof of which was in the charge against them.

He added: “They are charged with being the occupiers of a premises which was used, and not with the production of cannabis.

“They lived at the address, owned by a landlord the prosecution notes is somewhat shifty and not willing to cooperate with police.

“Their premises were used by others for installing this cannabis farm, neither was in a position to object.”

