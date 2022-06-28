Jailbird told to keep away from Seaburn Morrisons after attacking female supermarket worker

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the dock at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, Andrew Haikney, 37, admitted he could remember nothing of his attack at Morrisons’ Seaburn outlet.

Haikney, of St Barnabas Way, Hendon, Sunderland, struck on Saturday, June 25, prosecutor Glenda Beck said.

Mrs Beck said his victim had described his behaviour as “unpredictable” in a statement to police.

Morrisons store at Seaburn.

Her statement confirmed she did not know Haikney before he entered the shop, but said: “I’m scared about the threats made by this male.

“I was only doing my job. I don’t come to work to be assaulted. I’m scared of what he might do.”

Haikney pleaded guilty to assault by beating and causing harassment, alarm or distress.

He also admitted possession of prohibited drug, Valium, at Sunderland’s Roker Retail Park on Saturday, May 28.

Addressing the court, Haikney admitted he had attacked while drunk and that alcohol had “ruined my life”, adding: “I have spiralled a bit.”

Deputy District Judge Jayne Bryan told him he had committed the offences against the employee despite claiming to have a more settled lifestyle than during previous offending.

Judge Bryan said Haikney had been jailed several times for previous offences and was on licence for his last when he reoffended.

She ordered an all-options pre-sentence report into his offending, with sentencing set for Tuesday, July 19.

Haikney was granted bail on condition he does not contact his assault victim or go to the store.

He must also reside at his home address and co-operate with the Probation Service.