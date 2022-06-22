Jailbird back in court after stealing from Aldi and B&M Bargains stores in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Parkin, 37, made repeated bypasses of the fresh foods section in Aldi’s outlet at Carley Hill on Thursday, January 6, bagging beef and steaks as he went.

Parkin, of Ernwill Avenue, put the grub into a bag and made a clean getaway on the hoof, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

But his crime was caught on camera, and he was later arrested – and also charged with two thefts from another city outlet.

Anthony Parkin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecutor Clare Irving said he also swiped goods from B&M Bargains’ store at Sunderland Retail Park on Monday, February 28, and Monday, April 8.

She revealed Parkin respectively stole £129 of Ariel cleaning pods and pillows, and almost £80 of cleaning products.

Of the Aldi offence, Mrs Irving added: “CCTV shows the defendant going back and forth to the meat counter to where beef and steaks were.

“This takes place over a period of about 22 minutes. The steaks were put into a holdall that he had with him.

“He’s no stranger to the courts especially for inquisitive crimes, the last resulting in custody.

“The offences are clearly aggravated by the defendant’s record.”

Parkin, who had been jailed for stealing a motor vehicle, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft from a shop.

Gerry Armstrong, defending, disputed the prosecution’s claimed value of the meat.

He said: “He made full admissions to the police, but he always thought the Aldi was excessive.

“He thought that he’d been there four or five times and took two or three items each time. The CCTV we’ve seen shows about 12 times.

“The steak would have to cost about £20 or £30 each to get to £300. He accepts 12 or 13 items of meat.

“Around that time, just after Christmas and into the new year, he had lapsed back into illegal drug misuse.

“He’s now stopped the drugs and has got himself into the gym to try to keep himself out of trouble.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing for an assessment of Parkin’s suitability to be placed on a drug rehabilitation programme.