Jail warning for woman who called WPC a ‘stupid blonde *****’ before attacking her and colleagues

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annmarie Hadwin, 35, summoned police to her then home in Lumley Close, Oxclose, to deal with a troublesome male acquaintance, a court heard.

But Hadwin, now of Front Street, Hesleden, suddenly demanded to be allowed to wish her so-called pal a ‘goodbye’ – and kicked off without reason.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said she struck a female officer several times and hit another on the chin on the night of Friday, May 6.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And after being arrested and taken to Sunderland’s Southwick police station, Hadwin kicked a male officer on the leg.

At South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, she pleaded guilty to three charges of assault by beating of an emergency – and was warned by a judge she could be jailed when sentenced.

Mr Anderson said: “It seems it was Ms Hadwin who rang the police.

“A male voice can be heard shouting in the background. Police attend her home address and a male known to her is arrested on the allegation that she made.

“They are arranging for him to be taken into custody when she says she wants to say goodbye to him.

“She becomes aggressive and extremely agitated and walks towards the police vehicle, where there are three officers.

“She swears and calls one a ‘stupid blonde *****’. She strikes one on the shoulders a number of times and one in the chin area.

“The defendant was taken to Southwick custody and put in a holding cell because of her extremely aggressive behaviour.

“She kicked an officer on a leg, causing moderate pain.”

Mr Anderson added: “In interview, she said, ‘I’ve more marks on me than they have on them’.

“She’s a young woman of previous good character but these are serious offences against officers doing their lawful duty.”

Nick Moore, defending, said only the case required a pre-sentence report.