Jail warning for Sunderland sex offender who flew to Spain without telling police

Lewis Moseley, 24, of Violet Street, Millfield, was charged over his “deliberate” act of not informing officers he was leaving the country.

He must do so after being jailed for six months in 2018 for attempting or causing a female to engage in sexual activity without consent the previous year.

His guilty plea made him subject to the notification requirements of the sex offenders register, with includes the overseas travel condition, for seven years.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Magistrates heard it was his third such offence – and warned him one more would likely see him jailed.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said: “He is required by law to notify police within seven days of any plans to travel abroad and if his plans change, he must tell them within 12 hours.

“On July 18 his risk management officer received information from Border Force that Mr Moseley had arrived from Alicante in Spain to Newcastle Airport, and had shown his passport.”

Mrs Beck said checks showed Moseley had not told police of his travel plans, putting him in breach of the requirements.

She added: “On August 30 he was interviewed and was shown CCTV from the airport. He made full admissions to the offence.”

The court was told Moseley had twice breached the requirements while an interim notification order was in place before he was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court four years ago.

Jason Smith, defending, said: “What happened is that his mum, who lives abroad, had asked if he could go for a couple of days.

“He didn’t appreciate that because he was only away for two days, that it would be an issue.

“He didn’t try to disguise himself, they knew it was him going out and him coming back.”

Magistrates sentenced Moseley to a 12-month community order, with 200 hours of unpaid work, and a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

John Fleet, chair of the bench, described the breach as “deliberate”.

