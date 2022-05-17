Jail warning for law-breaking mum caught drink driving twice in space of four months

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Nadean Young, 32, was slammed by magistrates fed up with her offending.

They handed her a suspended prison sentence and warned further crimes of any kind would likely see her put behind bars.

Young was caught driving a Citroen C3 near her sister’s home in Falmouth Square, Ford Estate, Sunderland, on Friday, March 25.

South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the time, she was banned from motoring for 18 months, following a drink-drive conviction last October.

And she was also on bail, awaiting sentence, after being caught at the wheel drunk and disqualified on Friday, February 25.

At South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, John Lee, chair of the bench, told her she had shown a “disregard for court orders”.

Warning she likely faces jail if she reoffends before November next year, he added: “These offences are so serious that they clearly pass the custodial threshold.”

He added: “Please take note of court orders.”

Of Young’s latest offence, prosecutor Elizabeth Winchester said: “Officers observed a vehicle being driven in Sunderland.

“The driver was identified as Ms Young, and the officers found she was driving despite being disqualified.

“The vehicle came to a natural stop, and they approached. She admitted to being the driver of the vehicle.”

Young pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified.

The court heard she had received a 36-month ban at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, April 21, for her second drink-drive crime.

Richard Copsey, defending, said Young was suffering from anxiety and depression when she committed her latest offence.

He added: “She wanted to go to the doctors to get medication. She was having a panic attack. I think she’s doing ok.”

Magistrates revoked Young’s April 21 sentence, and in its place, jailed her for four weeks each for drink-driving and driving while disqualified, to run concurrently.

She was jailed for eight weeks for driving while disqualified on March 25, to run consecutively, with all sentences suspended for 18 months.