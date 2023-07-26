Jail time for 'third strike' burglar who broke into Sunderland flat

A serial criminal who broke into a flat and caused over £700 worth of damage has been jailed.

Michael Waites struck at the property in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, which was being renovated, and stole items including pipes and a wheelie bin.

Michael Waites (Pic: Northumbria Police)

Newcastle Crown Court heard the flat was unoccupied at the time but was in the process of being done up ready for a new tenant who was due to move in.

However, on April 22, a carpet fitter attended the building and noticed a number of holes cut in the living room carpet, so he contacted his boss.

The manager of the company then came out to inspect the damage which led to the police being called.

The court heard a victim impact statement had been written by the son-in-law of the previous occupant, whose family had an "emotional connection" to the property.

Waites, 41, of Pennycross Square, Sunderland, who has 41 previous convictions for 113 offences, pleaded guilty to burglary.

Judge Andrew Smith sentenced him to two years and five months behind bars,

The judge said: "The burglary took place somewhere between the 21st of April 2023 and the 25th of April 2023.

"You stole a quantity of copper piping. You stole the pedal mixer, the floor scraper and you took the wheelie bin."

The court heard that the estimated cost of repairs stood at around £750.

The judge added: "It's very difficult to find any significant breaks in your offending. Importantly, in 2000 you were convicted of a dwelling house burglary.

"In 2019, you were convicted of a further dwelling house burglary which makes you a third strike burglar.

"At age 41 you need to do some hard thinking."