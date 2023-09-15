Jail for woman who carried out terrifying knife attack in street
She also made brutal threats
A woman who carried out an horrific armed attack on a Durham street is behind bars.
Rachel Shaw brutally attacked a woman outside a launderette in Marshall Road, Durham in June 2023.
The 43-year-old approached the victim, with whom she was in dispute, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground while holding a knife.
Hearing of the incident from a nearby shop, a second victim ran out and attempted to intervene only for Shaw to slash her, causing stab wounds to her thigh, stomach and neck before retreating to her home opposite the scene.
When officers arrived at her address in Gilesgate, she threatened to throw boiling water and sugar at officers before refusing to leave her address, which resulted in a three-and-a-half-hour armed standoff.
Shaw was eventually detained following lengthy negotiations and arrested in connection with the incident.
She was later charged with common assault, possession of an offensive weapon and Section 18 wounding with intent.
Shaw appeared at Durham Crown Court yesterday, Thursday, September 14, where she was handed a 24-month prison sentence.
Detective Constable Alistair Rogowski, form Durham City CID said: "This was a truly terrifying and violent attack on two women who happened to cross paths with Shaw that day.
"I am pleased we have been able to get the women the justice they deserve and I hope they can now close this chapter of their lives."