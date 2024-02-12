Jail for Sunderland man who breached domestic violence protection order within a day
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Sunderland man who breached a court order within a day of it being made is behind bars.
David Blackburn was made subject to a domestic violence protection order at Newcastle Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
But he was back before the same court 48 hours later, when he admitted breaching the order by entering Roedean Road, Red House, the day after the restriction was imposed.
Blackburn, 34, of Purley Road, Sunderland, was jailed for five weeks.
Magistrates ruled that a jail sentence was appropriate given the 'flagrant disregard' for the court order, the speed with which it was breached and involvement of threatening behaviour which had caused the injured party and her son to flee their address in the early hours.