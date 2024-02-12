Jail for Sunderland man who breached domestic violence protection order within a day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland man who breached a court order within a day of it being made is behind bars.

David Blackburn

David Blackburn was made subject to a domestic violence protection order at Newcastle Magistrates Court on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

But he was back before the same court 48 hours later, when he admitted breaching the order by entering Roedean Road, Red House, the day after the restriction was imposed.

Blackburn, 34, of Purley Road, Sunderland, was jailed for five weeks.