Jail for pervert who groomed 15-year-old girl on Snapchat

An East Durham man who groomed a 15-year-old girl into sexual activity via Snapchat is today behind bars.

Jordan Lowe, 23, of Jarvis Road, Peterlee, was sentenced to five-and-a half-years’ imprisonment at Teesside Crown Court today, Thursday, November 2, after being found guilty following trial of two charges relating to the grooming of his young victim.

Lowe had previously pleaded guilty to a further charge of making indecent images of a child.

Jordan Lowe

Eve McDonnell of CPS North East said: "Jordan Lowe made initial contact with the girl in November 2022 via SnapChat, through which he engaged her in increasingly sexualised conversations over a number of weeks.

"After manipulating her into sending him intimate pictures, Lowe went on to persuade the girl to meet him in secluded woodland where he then had sex with her.

"During the investigation of these offences, Lowe claimed that he had believed the girl to be 18-years-old.

"In truth, he had committed these acts in full knowledge of the girl’s age, telling her that he could not wait until she was 16-years-old and that no one must find out about what they had done."

She thanked detectives for their efforts: "The Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with police to build a robust case against Jordan Lowe.