Jail for man found in Sunderland with large knife hidden in buttocks
and live on Freeview channel 276
A serial criminal caught with a large kitchen knife concealed between his buttocks after being found in a van that did not belong to him has been put behind bars.
Police had been called to Portchester Road in Sunderland on October 31 2023, after Antoni Adams was seen "slumped over the steering wheel" of the vehicle.
Newcastle Crown Court heard Adams, who had been released on licence from prison a week earlier, was unsteady on his feet and slurred when spoken to and was taken to the police station.
Prosecutor Gabrielle Wilks told the court: "He was strip searched and during the search a large knife was located.
"The knife had been concealed between his buttocks."
The court heard Adams told police he had been given the knife, which belonged to someone else, 15 minutes earlier and had it for personal safety reasons.
Adams, 33, of no fixed address, denied possessing a bladed article but was convicted by magistrates after a trial.
The court heard Adams has 99 previous convictions, which include weapons offences.
Judge Penny Morland jailed him for nine months.
The judge said: "You were arrested drunk or under the influence of drugs from a van which did not belong to you and concealed in your clothing was a large kitchen knife.
"That came to light as a result of a strip search at the police station.
"You were on licence, having been released from custody seven days before the commission of the offence."
Andrew Walker, defending, said Adams has mental health difficulties but has been able to work and has joined workshops and programmes while in custody on remand.