Jail for heroin dealer who relapsed after daughter's overdose death

He had been clean for five years.

A heroin addict who relapsed after his daughter died from a drugs overdose has been jailed for dealing.

Sean McMann had kicked his long-standing heroin habit but went back to it due to the trauma of losing his daughter from taking the same drug.

The 55-year-old, who was jailed twenty years ago for conspiring to supply the drug, also began dealing it to like-minded individuals.

At Newcastle Crown Court today he has been sent back to prison after being caught with around £1,000 of heroin in Washington and a phone that showed he had been dealing.

Mr Recorder David Gordon jailed him for three years and one month and told him: "Those who deal in class A drugs will always be treated robustly by the court.

"Class A drugs - I really don't need to tell you - and their use gives rise to misery in our society and affects vulnerable people, who become addicted to these substances.

"The use of these drugs leads to criminal behaviour on the part of users to feed their habit and leads users to a life of ill-health, dependence and, very often, degradation.

"The effect of class A drugs are felt not only by the users but also their friends and families, who very often see their friend of family member change for the worse.

"You, yourself, have seen the effect on your own daughter, who died from an overdose. Tragic for her and tragic for you

"In one sense it's a rather odd reaction to go back to taking drugs and dealing on the streets the very drug that killed your daughter."

The court heard it was just before 10pm on October 10 last year McMann was arrested and found to be in possession of 45.7g of heroin and scales and there was evidence of dealing on his phone.

The court heard he has 114 previous convictions and was jailed for six years in 2003 for conspiracy to supply heroin.

He also has convictions for possessing cannabis and amphetamines with intent to supply and weapons offences.

In relation to the latest case, McMann, of Gainsborough Avenue, Washington, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with intent to supply and possessing a bladed article - a lock knife.

Clare Anderson, defending, said he forgot he had the knife on him and added: "The supply was to like-minded individuals with limited financial gain, with a drug he was addicted to.

"He was sober but lost his daughter in January 2021 due to a drugs overdose. That had a significant impact on the defendant and he relapsed after five years.

"It was the reaction of an addict for more than two decades, it was a coping mechanism."