Jaguar-driving fish and chip boss who refused to give sample when asked by police is banned from roads

Harjit Jawanda, 61, of Bramhall Drive, Rickleton, Washington, described in court as a ‘pillar of the community’, bit down on a breathalyser instead of blowing.

Magistrates heard police went out of their way to encourage him to give two samples to test his suspected alcohol intake at night on Saturday, September 10.

Prosecutor Greg Flaxen told magistrates in South Tyneside police spotted him trying to drive his Jaguar motor through a road blocked for repairs near the A1 in Gateshead.

The case was heard at South Tyneside Magistrates Court.

Mr Flaxen said: “Officers were on duty at 10.20pm in an unmarked vehicle when their attention was drawn to Jaguar.

“It has turned left from Dunston Road towards the A1 southbound.

“The road was clearly marked as being closed with barriers, and there was even a works’ van blocking it.

“The car has tried to reverse several times but has hit road cones. The officers have asked the defendant to turn his vehicle off and go to their vehicle.

“They have asked for a sample, but he has refused. He’s bit down on the tube. He was arrested for failing to provide.

“Body-worn footage at the police station shows it’s 25 minutes that officers have given him advice about how to give a sample.

“He was given more time than many would get. I fail to see how it’s anything other than a deliberate refusal.”

Jawanda, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a sample for analysis.

John Crawford, defending, said Jawanda was known for his acts of kindness to homeless people through food provision and his support for a hospital.

He said Jawanda had visited a friend to congratulate his son on his engagement – and had not intended to drink.

But after consuming alcohol, he had decided to drive his car a short distance to a more appropriate spot for later collection.

Mr Crawford added: “He is someone who could properly be described as a ‘pillar of the community’.

“He is highly disappointed in himself, it’s the loss of his previous good character.”